SCCI expresses sorrow over Kerman blast

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry President Fuad Ishaq convened a meeting on Wednesday with the Con­sul General of Iran in Peshawar, Mr. Ali Banafshekhah.

During the session, SCCI Chief Fuad Ishaq conveyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss in the Kerman bomb blasts in Iran, as stated in a press re­lease issued here. He expressed deep sorrow and concern over the terrorist incidents in Kerman, a city within the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in the loss of over 84 lives and inflicted numerous injuries.

Fuad Ishaq affirmed Pakistan’s soli­darity, particularly that of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa’s populace and business community, standing by the brother­ly Islamic Republic of Iran and its peo­ple during this time of mourning. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them strength in bearing this ir­reparable loss. He also offered prayers for the departed souls and the swift re­covery of those injured in these devas­tating bombings.

Subsequently, the SCCI Chief penned his condolence remarks regarding the Kerman bombing incident in a memo­rial book at the Iranian Consulate in Pe­shawar.