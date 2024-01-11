SCCI expresses sorrow over Kerman blast

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fuad Ishaq convened a meeting on Wednesday with the Consul General of Iran in Peshawar, Mr. Ali Banafshekhah.
During the session, SCCI Chief Fuad Ishaq conveyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss in the Kerman bomb blasts in Iran, as stated in a press release issued here. He expressed deep sorrow and concern over the terrorist incidents in Kerman, a city within the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in the loss of over 84 lives and inflicted numerous injuries.
Fuad Ishaq affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity, particularly that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s populace and business community, standing by the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran and its people during this time of mourning. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them strength in bearing this irreparable loss. He also offered prayers for the departed souls and the swift recovery of those injured in these devastating bombings.
Subsequently, the SCCI Chief penned his condolence remarks regarding the Kerman bombing incident in a memorial book at the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar.