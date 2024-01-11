Senate body attributes 45pc of smog to vehicle emissions

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Climate Change has at­tributed 45 percent of smog to vehicle emissions and proposed installing smog towers, in the country, terming it a poten­tial solution to the issue.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Com­mittee on Climate Change presided over by Senator Seemee Ezdi emphasised the challenges posed by fog in urban areas.

The Ministry of Climate Change and En­vironmental Coordination provided the committee members with a comprehen­sive briefing on various aspects of fog, in­cluding its formation, types, frequency in winter, and the related issue of smog: covering its types, causes, and impact.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek empha­sised that fog is a natural phenomenon, whereas human activities contribute to the formation of smog. He stressed the need to implement measures to combat smog, particularly in areas like Lahore.

Official of the Ministry of Climate Change clarified that both carbon-in­tensive industries and general pollu­tion-contribute to smog. It was conveyed that 45 percent of smog is attributed to vehicle emissions. In discussion about the way forward, the ministry empha­sised key factors, such as enhancing fuel quality, implementing mandatory an­nual certification for vehicles, promot­ing clean energy and sustainable trans­portation, adopting cleaner agricultural practices, improving waste management, raising public awareness and education, and implementing urban forestation. Ad­ditionally, the ministry suggested install­ing smog towers as a potential solution, citing their successful installation in Chi­na and ongoing efforts in India.

The ministry affirmed that Living Indus has been selected from among 150 appli­cations for the World Restoration Flag­ship of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Res­toration. Furthermore, the ministry also briefed the committee on the Living Indus initiative, emphasising its aim to restore the ecological health of the Indus basin within Pakistan. They highlighted exten­sive consultations with the public sector, private sector, experts, and civil socie­ty, resulting in a comprehensive list of 25 preliminary interventions. These inter­ventions focus on water and flood man­agement, resource mobilisation finance, social inclusion, knowledge base and leg­islation, pollution control, agri-forestry, and biodiversity. It was conveyed that the financing strategy for Living Indus will concentrate on international support, public finance, community involvement, and public-private partnerships.

Moreover, former Senator Nisar Memon provided a detailed briefing on the new convention on Delta Unite (The Convention on Conservation of Deltas). He highlighted the challenges of the In­dus River, emphasising that the real issue lies in surface and groundwater, posing a regional and global challenge. He point­ed out that livelihoods, including agricul­ture, fishing, and livestock rearing, have been adversely affected, leading to var­ious social issues such as poverty and healthcare concerns.

The meeting was attended by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Senator Taj Haider, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Kes­hoo Bai, Senator Khalida Ateeb, Ex-Sen­ator Nisar Memon, and Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environ­mental Coordination.