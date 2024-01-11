Shakira’s alleged stalker arrested in Miami after horrific scare

MIAMI - A Miami stalker who had been frightening Shakira and her two kids by showing up at her house on a whim has been taken into custody. The Colombian, who met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique underwent a tumultuous separation after 11 years of marriage, moving to Miami with their kids in April 2023. A 56-yearold Texas man was reportedly arrested on Tuesday after it was claimed that he had been stalking the well-known singer, according to WSVN. According to WSVN, the individual also sent “alarming and disturbing” messages to the Colombian artist on social media. Shakira was compelled to entrust the situation to her solicitors as a result. The vocalist of Waka Waka was afraid for her integrity and especially for her children, Sasha and Milan, after witnessing how he approached her mansion. When she learned that the supposed stalker had arrived at her place via taxi, the already stressful scenario became much more intense. He was then taken into custody by Miami Beach police, and he is currently being prosecuted for allegedly stalking Shakira. This kind of predicament has not only befallen the Colombian artist, though. Taylor Swift’s case is another wellknown example. The singer has been taken aback by strangers who have broken into her home to try to approach her on multiple occasions. The singer from Colombia is still residing there, and she reported the existence of two stalkers as soon as she arrived. Not only did the artist come across graffiti depicting one of them proposing to her, but he also allegedly harassed her by yelling at her from the street and making fun of journalists.