Sialkot gets District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit

SIALKOT - Under Circular No DGSW. CRPD.2023/18914.95, the Director General of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Punjab has announced the completion of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit (DWRU) in Sialkot district. Led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain as Chairman and Deputy Director of Social Welfare as Secretary to Baitul Mal, the unit includes key representatives such as the District Zakat Officer, CEO of Education, District Health Officer, Deputy Director of Labour, President of Human Rights Welfare Awareness Ashfaq Nazar, alongside Shahid Raza as representative of visually impaired individuals, Tanveer Ahmed of physically impaired individuals, and advocate Matiur Rahman as the representative of the parents of hairless and deaf individuals. Shafqat Khawar Chaudhry, the incharge of a school for mentally challenged children and former president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the collective responsibility for the education of children with special needs. Tahir Majeed Kapur, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, said, “We have to try together for the education of Mongolian children and we have to give children such a place in our homes that they do not think of themselves alone. We should not try to isolate and hide them, but we should give them confidence and their place in the society, for which we have to take practical steps to campaign at the national level.”