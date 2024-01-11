SIDB retrieves 12-kanal land in Havelian

PESHAWAR - In adherence to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Min­ister Dr. Aamer Abdullah’s directives, the Small In­dustries Development Board (SIDB) reclaimed 12 kanals of illegally occupied land in Havelian Abbot­tabad. The land, owned by the Board and unlawfully held by the land mafia for 11 years, was successfully evacuated in a joint operation led by SIDB’s Manag­ing Director, Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Managing Direc­tor Noman Fayyaz, along with other officials and the Assistant Commissioner of Havelian.

The concerted effort resulted in the evacuation and demarcation of the land for the Board’s use. The care­taker minister had previously instructed the Hazara Commissioner and Abbottabad Deputy Commission­er to take stringent measures for the retrieval of the government land. Commending the dedication and performance of SIDB officials and staff, the caretaker minister praised their successful repossession of the government property.