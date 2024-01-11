Thursday, January 11, 2024
Smog emerges as public health emergency

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Addressing the provincial seminar on the prevention of smog organized by the General Cadre Doctors Association and Fatima Memorial Medical College and Hospital, Chief Guest Dr Saeed Elahi said that if smog is not controlled, it may destroy the Pakistani economy. It will take it to the brink. The West also controlled the smog by adopting a comprehensive strategy, Pakistan will not be left behind. To prevent smog, unnecessary cutting of forests should be banned. The industrial waste should be left in the environment after treatment. Dr Masood Sheikh, president of GCDA, said that smog has now become a public health emergency for the whole world, and to prevent it, it is necessary to cooperate not only at the individual and national level but also at the international level. Western countries have contributed to increasing smog in developing countries by pushing those industries to the developing countries, from which the chemical emissions are causing a continuous increase in smog. According to the World Health Organization, the ratio of PM2.5 and PM10 in the environment should be 10 and 20 respectively, but it has increased to 140, which is 14 times more than WHO standards. The PM2.5 particles found in smog are more dangerous, as these can cross the lungs and can circulate in the blood leading to damage in different organs of the body including the heart, lungs, brains skin etc..

Our Staff Reporter

