Smog savior

Most of the cities in Punjab, especially Lahore, have been under the worst smog for the last few months, paralysing the entire system of life. Every second person is suffering from respiratory, throat, stomach, and eye disorders. Due to this, educational institutions had to be closed several times.

The cure for smog is rain, which was not happening naturally. However, due to the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, with the support of the United Arab Emirates, artificial rain was successfully tested for the first time in Pakistan.

This reduced the smog in several areas of Lahore. Alhamdulillah, the first artificial rain has occurred in Pakistan. In the first mission, 48 fire flares were fired for cloud seeding in the morning, and the second artificial rain mission started after some time. Thanks to this, it rained around Shahdara and Muridke because the required clouds and wind were present. Afterward, artificial rain fell in about ten areas of Lahore. The Government of Punjab did not spend any money, and they are thankful to the United Arab Emirates. Their entire team has been present in Pakistan for the last fortnight to make artificial rain. The main aim was to make it rain so that the smog settles down. According to the Chief Minister, the result of the second artificial rain mission will be clear by tonight.

The Chief Minister rightly said that “saving people’s lives is important, not saving money.” The successful experiment of artificial rain is undoubtedly a milestone. Human life is more important than anything, and now we should also start using modern technology.

AMIN WASTOO, Hoshab