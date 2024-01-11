Stipend for artists raised, says Amir Mir

LAHORE - Information and Culture Minister Punjab Amir Mir said on Wednesday that stipend for artists in need had been raised, and the allocation for widows of artists had also been hiked. Speaking at the 20th meeting of the Artists Support Fund Committee at Alhamra Arts Council, he emphasised the significance of supporting artists’ welfare alongside promoting art, recognising their crucial role in maintaining a healthy society. The Artists Support Fund aims to extend financial aid to deserving artists, with simplified disbursement mechanisms, including Jazz and MobiCash in addition to banks. The meeting, focusing on reviewing applications for Artists Support Fund and financial aid, concluded with Minister Mir approving a grant of Rs50 lakh for deserving artists. He directed the Department of Information and Culture Punjab to ensure efficient distribution of allocated funds for artists within this month. The meeting witnessed the participation of Secretary Information and Culture Daniyal Gillani, Additional Secretary Culture Tariq Basra, Sohail Waraich, Rashid Mehmood, actress Nisho, and other committee members.