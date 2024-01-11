Supreme Court & Legislative Supremacy

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its order of 8th January 2024, decided that a declaration to the contrary of being Sadiq and Ameen under article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 will not amount to disqualification for life. This decision overturned the earlier view of the court held in the case of Sami Ullah Baloch (2018) which interpreted the provision to impose a lifetime disqualification. The majority of political and legal analysts are applauding this decision and as a student of constitutional law, I too cannot help but view this to be more aligned with the principles enshrined in our constitution. But often in times of relief, we tend to forget how the issue arose in the first instance, whose duty was it to address the matter, and now that we have overcome the situation, how do we make the solution sustainable? Our superficial approach to such events is evident from our roller-coaster constitutional history. That is why, while appreciating this decision, we need to have key takeaways from it to fully understand the roles of our institutions. Let’s start with the Constitution as our supreme law of the land. The supremacy of the Constitution springs from it being a product of the people’s representatives (parliament with a mandate), and it has in various articles reiterated its supremacy and the people’s will. It envisages a framework for governance underlying the rights of the people and the roles of the institutions.

Of course, it has also suffered because of ultra vires encroachments upon it in the form of PCOs and emergencies. The reason was the lack of adequate entrenchment to protect it against such adventures, however, not only did it survive, but it also did the next best thing which was to evolve. The eighteenth constitutional amendment was incorporated to remove ambiguities and provide for more stringent obligations and clearly defined roles. Consequently, the meaning of Article 6 was enhanced, and more protection was created for the Constitution. Another exemplary instance from the same amendment was reviving the true parliamentary democratic spirit by abolishing Article 58 (2) (b) pertaining to the discretionary dissolution of the National Assembly by the President. These triumphs proved that from the people comes the parliament, from the parliament comes the constitution, and essentially from the parliament must come the amendments aimed at filling in the gaps and removing the ambiguities.

The lack of extent or period in article 62 (1) (f) is not a different story, it is just a story that we decided to leave untouched owing to several factors, which according to our parliamentarians were not that simple. Clearly, among those several “complicated” factors, one simple reason might have been the hope that it would be an effective tool against political opponents, naive to the possibility of being at the receiving end of it. Nonetheless, a vacuum was left and the problem with a vacuum is that it invites intervention which in such cases inevitably and more often than not comes in the form of judicial interpretations.

There would have been no room for the judicial interpretation of a lifetime disqualification in the first instance, had the parliament addressed this issue adequately and timely. The Elections (Amendment) Act 2023 was a good effort, but too little, too late. In the present, this decision of the Supreme Court is commendable as it provides a reasonable construction based on restraint regarding the judiciary’s role of interpretation, and also appreciates the parliament’s will to limit the period of disqualification. Moreover, it takes us back to our constitutional norms and gives us a chance to put our house in order more solidly. This decision creates a space for more appropriate legislative actions by referring to article 62 (1) (f) in its present form i.e. without a procedure to be lacking a self-executory nature. In the absence of an enforcement mechanism, there will always be the chance of arbitrary interpretation and influenced application. Religious norms, principles of natural justice, and the rights provided in our constitutional framework do not allow for such arbitrariness; even if there is going to be a restriction imposed by the law, it must be reasonable. Thus, the parliament has the onus of making a definite and reasonable law prescribing the substance and procedure of determining the standing of a candidate under Article 62 (1) (f). We must not overlook that apart from merely a “redemption” as portrayed, this decision is a “salvation” for our parliamentarians. Too long has this matter been left unaddressed, too long have fingers been pointed at others, and too long individuals have been the focus rather than institutions. If this approach doesn’t change, then there will always be a hanging sword over the head. On the bright side, there is still a chance for our parliamentarians to embrace the role that the Constitution gives them in creating a sustainable legislative solution for this issue.

Hareem Hilal

The writer is a lawyer with a postgraduate degree in Public International Law from the University of Oslo.