Tech threats

Countries in the process of development are at a higher risk of losing lives. Human beings, in their pursuit of comfort, have created industries, vehicles, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, these advancements are becoming adversaries to humans. Countries like Pakistan face challenging circumstances with dense smog due to industries and vehicles burning fossil fuels. This has led to mental and physical health disorders, including pneumonia and TB, causing the annual loss of thousands of lives in the country.

The pursuit of comfort and development is significantly impacting the mental health of the masses. The loud sounds from traffic, factories, electrical generators, and other machines are causing pain in the ears and heads of people, resulting in illnesses. The advanced world has introduced Artificial Intelligence, making life easier for humans. Robots are created to work in place of humans, raising concerns about the replacement of humans by machines. As the eminent figure Yuval Noah Harari mentioned, human life is at risk of being overshadowed by its own creations in the upcoming era.

While it is beneficial to use modern inventions to fulfil needs, it is essential to do so within limits. The masses should not be allowed to use a high concentration of fossil fuels and vehicles in cities. Alternative sources of energy should be explored instead of relying solely on fossil fuels. The crucial appeal goes to the authorities not to permit the creation of AI robots by scientists, as these may bring disruptions in the upcoming era. Risks to human lives must be declared illegal.

SHAH NAWAZ MEERAN, Turbat.