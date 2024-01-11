Terrorists can’t defeat resolve of 240m people: PM Kakar

PM says state would never forget bereaved families of Shuhada.

ISLAMABAD - Federal cabinet which met on Wednesday with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in chair approved reconstitution of federal cabinet’s committee on enforced disappearances. The committee is being reconstituted in the wake of resignation of Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, who was earlier heading the team. Now the minister for law and justice will lead the committee.

Chairing the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister said terrorists could not defeat the resolve of 240 million people of Pakistan. Prime Minister Kakar said the state would never forget the bereaved families of Shuhada, who sacrificed their lives for our bright future. The prime minister expressed the resolve that anti-polio mission will effectively continue till complete eradication of polio virus from the country. The Cabinet, paying glowing tributes to the Shuhada of Bajaur blast, strongly condemned the attack on police personnel, who were deployed on the security of the polio team. It also offered fateha for the departed souls.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Federal Public Service Commission, also approved regularization of 227 teachers working on daily wages in Islamabad schools. For the construction of the Supreme Court Karachi Registry building, the federal cabinet on the recommendation of Ministry of Law and Justice as endorsed by the Supreme Court Building Committee, approved the transfer of federal courts and tribunals across the city. Cabinet also approved the summary regarding the operationalization of the Livestock and Dairy Development Board so as to fulfill the legal requirements for the appointment of chief executive, in line with the decisions of the Islamabad and Balochistan high courts. The cabinet gave in principle approval to the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2024 and forwarded it to the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases. Under the authority, necessary guidelines would be formulated for the cultivation, extraction, refining, and medicinal and industrial use.

The meeting offered Fateha for the security officials protecting the polio eradication team who were martyred in a terrorist incident in Bajaur. The cabinet approved the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee taken during the meetings held on 13th, 15th and 20th December, 2023. The cabinet gave approval to the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises on 28th December, 2023. It approved the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases in a meeting held on 22nd December, 2023.