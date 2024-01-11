Three criminals killed, ASI injured in Faisalabad: Police

FAISALABAD - Three under-custody accused were killed while an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) received multiple injuries during a police encounter in the area of Sadr police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that Sadr police had caught three accused including Akhlaq alias Akhlaqo Don, Waqar alias Qari residents of Chak No 189-RB Gidari and Shehbaz alias Moota resident of Chak No 113-RB Badhumali few time ago over their involvement in a murdercum- attempt to murder case.

The police were carrying these accused for investigation and recovery of case property when some unidentified assailants intercepted the police party near Chak No 209-RB Joray Bridge and opened indiscriminate firing to get their arrested accused released. The police also returned fire and during this encounter, ASI Ghulam Mustafa received serious bullet injuries, whereas all the three arrested accused including Akhlaq, Waqar and Shehbaz were killed due to firing of their accomplices.

On receiving information, the police officers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured ASI to hospital for treatment, whereas the area was cordoned off to arrest the accused who opened fire on the police and later escaped from the scene after killing arrested accused.

A special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them, while further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson added.