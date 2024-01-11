Tribunal dismisses appeals of Parvez, Moonis against rejection of nomination papers

LAHORE - An appellate tribunal on Wednesday dismissed appeals filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his wife, Qaisara Elahi, and son, Moonis Elahi, against rejection of their nomination papers. The tribunal comprising Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad announced the reserved verdict on appeals and upheld the decisions of the returning officers. The tribunal had reserved the verdict on appeals after hearing detailed arguments of the parties on January 9. The appellants had challenged rejection of their nomination papers from constituencies NA-64, NA-69, PP-32 and PP-34 of Gujrat. They contended that the returning officers (ROs) dismissed their nomination papers in violation of election rules. They requested the tribunal to set aside the decision of the ROs and accept their nomination papers.