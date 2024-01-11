UoL emerge title winners in HEC Intervarsity Rugby 7s Tournament 2024

LAHORE - The University of Lahore (UoL) emerged title winners in the HEC Inter-varsity Rugby 7s Tournament 2024, hosted at the UoL. With participation from 13 universities, the twoday event, conducted under the auspices of the Pakistan Rugby Union, showcased fierce competition. Participating universities included University of Peshawar, Iqra University Islamabad, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, BZU, UVAS, PU, IUB, FCCU, Superior University, University of Kotli, AJK, UMT and UCP. In the first quarterfinal, the University of Lahore secured a resounding 51-0 victory over University of Peshawar. The second quarterfinal saw PU defeating BZU by 17-0, while in the third, IUB triumphed over Superior by 24-0. The last quarterfinal witnessed a nail-biting encounter, with UCP narrowly beating UMT by 21-19. Advancing to the semifinals, UCP dominated PU by 28- 5, while in the second semifinal, IUB edged past UMT by 12-10. The 3rd/4th position match saw UMT prevailing over PU while in the final, UoL clinched the championship title by defeating IUB with an impressive score of 41-7. The prestigious event’s chief guests were Chairman PRU Fawzi Khawaja and President Arif Saeed. Arif Saeed expressed his satisfaction, noting the substantial university participation over the two days, signifying the growing popularity of rugby in Pakistan. He emphasized that rugby has gained prominence across major universities and colleges throughout the country.