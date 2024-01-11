Walee secures streaming rights for next two PSL seasons

LAHORE - In a seismic shift for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), digital upstart Walee has dethroned international media giants, securing the streaming rights for the next two seasons. This victory goes beyond mere cricket – it raises crucial questions about the future of sports media, the power of hyperlocal content, and the trust equity of new-age content creators.

“Patriotic data-literate advertisers are the reason we are in a position to make an investment of this magnitude,” said Ahsan Tahir, co-founder & CEO of Walee, the largest creator economy ecosystem in the MENAPT region. “They recognized that Walee is the only platform with the highest trust media touchpoints that attracts Gen Z and Gen Alpha customer segments. We’re a Pakistan- born content ecosystem, democratizing storytelling beyond pedigrees and empowering creators across social strata. Out of necessity, we provided creators with credit and intend to invest again in Pakistan to assist the entire spectrum of creators - digital or analog - mitigate issues faced due to the media supply chain.”

Co-founded in 2019 by Samina Seth and Ahsan Tahir, Walee tapped into the power of their vibrant creator ecosystem – a constellation of relatable gamers, tech-savvy bloggers, and streetwise vloggers whose voices resonate deeply with the young PSL audience. These aren’t just influencers; they’re trusted micro-communities embedded in the fabric of how Gen Z and Alpha consume content.

The Walee platform, which includes sentiment analysis and a machine vision tool that identifies visual variables for virality, boasts sophisticated data insights that are meticulously tailored to Gen Z’s viewing habits and preferences. This data goldmine offers brands a direct line to a demographic notoriously difficult to reach through traditional channels. It’s a marketing haven disguised as a cricket match.