Thursday, January 11, 2024
WPC dispose off 2728 complaints in 2023

APP
January 11, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Women and Child Protection Cell (WPC) has disposed of as many as 2728 complaints of various natures in the year 2023. According to a press release, the Women and Child Protection cell established in DIG P Hyderabad range received as many as 2728 complaints of various natures regarding Cyber harassment, Harassment in work and public places, and disputes among couples, domestic violence, divorce, dowry, early and forced marriages. Executive Director Women and Child Protection Cell Hyderabad Sindh Marvi Awan and Incharge WPC Inspector Sadaf Arbab and different Incharges of relevant districts taking sincere efforts and professional potential resolved relevant issues. People have expressed gratitude to DIG Hyderabad Range and lauded the efforts of WPC centers.

APP

