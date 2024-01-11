YouTube’s top lists dominated by famous Pakistani dramas during 2023

ISLAMABAD - YouTube unveiled Wednesday lists ranking the top trending videos, music videos, Shorts, creators and breakout creators in Pakistan. This year’s lists are reflective of the most important moments to unfold in 2023 on and offline. In order to respond to the demand for more active content, the arrival of YouTube shorts became a fresh breath on the platform, both for creators and users. The latter are looking for information or entertainment material that is much faster and more accurate, so a format that takes a few seconds is ideal for audiences such as millennials and Generation Z. YouTube announced that YouTube Shorts is now averaging over 70 billion daily views. Last year, the number of channels uploaded to Shorts daily grew by over 80%, and YouTube Shorts are being watched by over 2B logged-in users every month. The long-form content also resonates well with Pakistani audiences, indicating that despite the varying patterns of users’ consumption behavior, both formats continue to enjoy the dominance of video-form content in Pakistan. An example of this is the top trending videos, which are about different topics each year, the content is more striking and visually appealing, in short: it causes an impact. Also, the Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors, beyond just views that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video. Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, mentioned that “the top trending lists of this year reflect the cultural evolution in Pakistan, notably marked by a substantial rise in Shorts viewership and distinct fan bases forming around specific content categories such as music, dramas, and vlogs. Moreover, creators are embracing multiformat approaches in order to explore new genres and audiences. Moving forward, we anticipate the ongoing expansion of multiformat content, resulting in a more varied and interesting range of content than ever.” Music is also a type of content that is popular on YouTube. In 2023, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, a paid membership, enhanced the viewing experience with ad-free content, offline and background play providing an immersive music experience. In keeping with this, artists continue to broaden their horizons through multiformat, allowing their audiences to learn more about them via a variety of format types. Zamzam Electronics Trading is an example of You- Tube creators who have successfully positioned themselves in multiple formats. Their videos, “watch funny magic of fan” and “happies is helping others,” have propelled them to the top of the Top Creators and Breakout Creators lists.