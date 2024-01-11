Zelensky visits Baltic allies amid Ukraine aid doubts

VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday on an unannounced visit to staunch Baltic allies as he seeks to bolster wavering support among other Western backers.

The tour of the three former Soviet republics -- which are now EU and NATO members -- marks Zelensky’s first official trip abroad this year.

“Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are our reliable friends and principled partners. Today, I arrived in Vilnius before going to Tallinn and Riga,” Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support are all on the agenda,” he added. Ukraine has come under intense Russian shelling in recent weeks, retaliating with strikes on Russia’s border city of Belgorod, as Moscow’s invasion nears its second anniversary. Zelensky has urged allies to keep military support flowing and held in-person talks with officials from the United States, Germany and Norway last month. But a EU aid package worth 50 billion euros ($55 billion) has been stuck in Brussels following a veto by Hungary, while the US Congress remains divided on sending additional aid to Ukraine.