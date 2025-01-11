20 Israeli jets attack two ports and a power plant used by Houthis in Yemen

SANA’A - The Israeli Air Force struck Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday and threatened to hunt down the leaders of the Iran-backed group unless they stopped their drone and missile attacks. Israel’s airstrikes came shortly after a US-led coalition reportedly hit Houthi sites in the Harf Sufyan District, north of Sanaa. Israeli officials said the strikes were coordinated with the US, but were not a joint operation.

The Israel Defense Forces said over 20 IAF aircraft including fighter jets, refuelers and spy planes participated in the Israeli strikes, dropping some 50 munitions on three main targets: the Hodeidah and Ras Isa ports on Yemen’s western coast, and the Hezyaz power plant near the capital Sanaa. According to the military, the power plant served “as a central source of energy for the Houthi terrorist regime in its military activities.” After the strikes, Israeli leaders warned that the group would face further attacks and see its leaders targeted if the missile and drone strikes continued.

Three drones from Yemen were intercepted on Thursday night. The Houthis in Yemen will continue to pay a price for attacking Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after Israeli warplanes struck ports and other targets controlled by the rebel group. “As we promised, the Houthis are paying, and will continue to pay, a heavy price for their aggression against us,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “The Houthis are an extension of Iran and they serve the terrorist goals of the Iranian axis in the Middle East,” he continued. “They pose a danger to Israel and the entire region, including harming global freedom of navigation.”

“We will act with determination and force against any entity that threatens Israel, wherever and whenever necessary,” Netanyahu concluded. Defense Minister Israel Katz said “there will be no immunity” for leaders of the Iran-backed group. “Today’s strike by the IDF in Yemen is a clear message to the leader of the Houthi terrorist group, Abd al-Malik al-Houthi, and the leaders of the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen: There will be no immunity for anyone,” Katz said in a video statement. “We will pursue and hunt you down and destroy the terror infrastructures you have established,” he vowed.