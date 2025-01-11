60kg beef of sick animal discarded

FAISALABAD - A food safety team recovered 60kg beef of sick animals from an illegal slaughter house in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area on Friday. According to official sources, the team discarded the meat on the spot and registered a case against the owner of the slaughter house. A butcher was also arrested from the site. The raid was conducted on secret information of a vigilance team.

THREE MEMBER MOTORBIKES LIFTER GANG BUSTED

District police claimed to have smashed a three-member of motorbike lifter dacoit gang, here on Friday. According to a spokesperson, the accused were identified as Shabir, Ihsan and Muhammad Tariq. Police said that 15 stolen motorcycles and Rs 1.3 million have been recovered from their possession. Further investigation was underway.

SIX POWER PILFERERS HELD

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown,here on Friday. According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others. Police registered cases against them.