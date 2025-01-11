Adeen and Saqib shine on day one of National Cycling Championship

LAHORE - The National Track Cycling Championship 2025 began with fervor at the Cycling Velodrome, Nishtar Sports Complex, Lahore. The opening ceremony was graced by chief guest Khizar Afzaal Ch, DG Sports Punjab, alongside Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Idris Haider Khawaja and Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair. The cyclists from across the country showcased their talent in key categories. In the men’s 1km time trials: Izzat Ullah (WAPDA) secured first place, followed by Saqib Javaid (Punjab) and Zahid Ali Imran (WAPDA). In the men’s 1000m sprint, Saqib Javaid (Punjab) emerged victorious, with Izzat Ullah (WAPDA) and Saim Hayyat (WAPDA) claiming second and third spots, respectively. In women’s 500m time trial: Adeen Abbass (HEC) claimed the top spot, while Ghazala (WAPDA) and Sadaf (WAPDA) took second and third. In the women’s 1000m sprint, Adeen Abbass (HEC) once again dominated, with Sadaf (WAPDA) and Ghazala (WAPDA) completing the podium. Speaking at the event, Khizar Afzaal commended the PCF for conducting the championship under challenging conditions. He highlighted the pressing need for infrastructure upgrades, calling for a state-of-the-art velodrome to nurture emerging cycling talent. Moazzam Klair thanked the chief guest for his continued support and praised the cyclists for their remarkable performances. He reaffirmed the PCF’s dedication to advancing cycling in Pakistan despite existing challenges.