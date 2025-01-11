Alhamra hosts event for emerging music talent

LAHORE - The Alhamra Cultural Complex in Gulberg 3 came alive with vibrant performances by emerging artists, celebrating the immense talent and passion of young musicians. Highlights included soulful vocals, dazzling instrumental solos and a powerful fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds, reaffirming Alhamra’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of cultural stars. Promising vocalists Alia Akbar, Aleena Sarfraz, Ayman Fatima, and Syeda Maryam enthralled attendees with their melodious renditions. Mirza’s soulful performance of Heer, accompanied by Angel Sunil on violin, added a traditional charm to the evening. Instrumentalists showcased their brilliance, with Shehryar on flute, Alisha on tabla, Haroon on dholak, Baziliel on keyboard, Raheem on drums, and Rachael Babar on guitar, creating a symphony of sounds that resonated with the audience. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed commended the initiative: “Alhamra continues to serve the arts and culture through its two iconic complexes, fostering creativity and artistic expression.” Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent, adding, “These young artists represent the future stars of our cultural landscape. Alhamra remains committed to providing equal opportunities for youth in all fields of fine arts.” The evening was a testament to Alhamra’s dedication to promoting emerging talent and ensuring that the next generation of artists has the platform they need to shine. It was a vibrant celebration of creativity, tradition, and music’s enduring power to unite people. Alhamra hosts 2-day Think Fest 2025.

The Alhamra Arts Council is set to host Think Fest 2025 from today (Saturday), Pakistan’s premier intellectual festival, promising a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives. Featuring a stellar lineup of global thought leaders, scholars, and creatives, the event aims to spark intellectual curiosity and foster transformative discussions. This year’s festival includes luminaries such as filmmaker Mira Nair, historian Ayesha Jalal, political scientist Mahmood Mamdani, and economist Stefan Dercon.

Pakistan’s prominent opinion-makers, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Salman Akram Raja will join the discussion.

Renowned artists like Mohsin Hamid, Marina Khan, Ahad Raza Mir and Nadia Khan will also provide insights into the evolving creative industries.

The two-day event, promises compelling book launches, panel discussions, artistic exhibitions and insightful conversations. Topics include the geopolitics of technology, climate change from the Global South, and the role of storytelling in global discourse. Cultural enthusiasts can also enjoy a festive Lohri celebration at Alhamra Gardens. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed emphasised, “The festival embodies Alhamra’s commitment to intellectual growth, artistic expression and cultural inclusivity.” Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi added, “Think Fest 2025 is a platform for innovation, creativity, and transformative ideas.” With free entry, Think Fest 2025 is accessible to all, offering a vibrant space for exchanging knowledge and ideas. The event will be held at Alhamra Mall Road, Lahore, starting at 11:00 AM. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of thought and creativity.