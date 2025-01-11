Saturday, January 11, 2025
Angelina Jolie reveals hardest part of working in Hollywood
January 11, 2025
NEW YORK  -  Angelina Jolie has recently explained what it’s like to work in Hollywood. Speaking to Variety at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this week, the Maria actress opened up that she would suggest young artists to “live a very full life”. “There’s a lot to focus on just having a career… if you love theatre, you can do readings at home in your pajamas,” said the 49-year-old. The Maleficent actress stated, “You don’t have to get that job. Find the ways to just live as an artist, be around artists, but also live a very full life.” “It’s sometimes not a healthy business, declared Angelina. The Oscar winner advised, “It’s not the easiest place, and it’s not where you should give everything if you’re living a full life.” Elsewhere in her conversation, Angelina, who received Palm Achievement Award on Friday, reflected on her character Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín’s biopic. “I had somebody once tell me I couldn’t sing or be a little dismissive when I was singing once, and it really shut me down,” she recalled. The Wanted actress pointed out, “I never told anybody, but it was part of my life that I just blocked.” Angelina disclosed that when Pablo asked her to do this movie and also questioned about her singing, so she lied.

The actress asked the interviewer, “’Can you ride a horse?’ ‘Yes.’ Obviously, nobody can sing like Maria. No one. But I’ll do my best.”

