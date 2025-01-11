Army Act is a special law having different system of providing evidence, argues state counsel

| Justice Mandokhail questions expertise of military officer to deliver death sentence | Who writes decisions in military courts, asks Justice Hilali | Justice Naeem says trials in military court are similar to civilian court.

ISLAMABAD - The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday continued hearing the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the Apex Court’s judgment on trials of civilians by military courts.

A seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan, comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan conducted hearing of the ICAs.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked Khawaja Haris who was representing Ministry of Defence, to satisfy the court on the procedure adopted by the military courts. He noted that an officer who hears the case does not announce the judgment but refers the matter to a higher officer for passing order.

Justice Hilali, while expressing concern, asked; “Please also clarify who writes the decisions in military courts. To my knowledge, the case is heard by one officer, but the punishment or reward is decided by the commanding officer. How can someone who has not heard the case decide the outcome?”

Justice Mandokhail questioned that whether the commanding officer overseeing trials possess the expertise to issue a death sentence? He remarked, “I have spent 34 years in this profession and still do not consider myself fully capable. Does the military officer conducting trial have necessary experience and expertise to deliver a death sentence?” he asked.

Khawaja Haris explained that the decisions are written with assistance from the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch. Justice Naeem remarked that trials in a military court were “similar” to those in a civilian court. He observed that there is also facility to engage a lawyer of one’s choice in a court martial case. The trials in a military court are also similar to ordinary (civilian) courts.

However, Justice Mandokhail wondered whether an “officer presiding over a military court is competent enough to determine such harsh sentences”. Justice Hilali also questioned trials in military courts, noting that cases related to 9th May riots were registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), instead of Army Act.

Justice Mandokhail further observed; “The Army Act applies solely to the military, and said it would be seen if military officers get fundamental rights and justice or not.

He noted that there was a difference between the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 and other laws. The constitution protects all the fundamental rights. A reasonable explanation has been given in the law, and procedure for court martial is laid down.

At that, Justice Naeem recalled presiding over “many court martial cases” at the Balochistan High Court, prior to his elevation as the judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Rizvi remarked that there were defence counsels in Field General Court Martial, not judges. He informed that before becoming judge, he appeared before the military courts as defence counsel, adding that the accused is provided lawyer of his choice, and an army officer is deputed with him as friend. In the judgment lawyers’ submission is incorporated and witnesses are cross-examined.

But in military courts’ trial instead of judicial officer an army officer presides over the proceeding.

Kh Haris said that the Army Act is a special law, which has different system of providing evidence and trial.

Justice Naeem said there is a wrong impression that military trials are only to award sentence. He asked the counsel to detail the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 10-A (right to fair trial) of the Constitution. “How are the trials being conducted in military courts? What are the stages in it? Tell everything. Everyone is thinking that trials in military courts are not like in civilian courts. Give an example of any trial held in a military court,” he said. The Ministry of Defence lawyer responded that he would explain about the military trial process in the second phase of his arguments. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Monday (January 13).