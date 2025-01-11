Asad Qaiser accuses PML-N leaders of sabotaging dialogue

Senior PTI leader accused PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of deliberately undermining dialogue efforts through their provocative statements, which he said fuel mistrust while blaming PTI’s chairman for his social media remarks.

“We are an aggrieved party. Injustice has been done to us. Despite that, we have scaled back our demands to push the country forward,” Qaiser stated, citing Pakistan’s pressing challenges, including border tensions, a struggling economy, and widespread despair.

He emphasized that PTI’s willingness to compromise stems from a commitment to national interest rather than fear. “Let me make it clear: we are neither afraid nor discouraged. If we have set aside our reservations, it is solely for the betterment of Pakistan,” he asserted.

Qaiser also criticized the government for failing to fulfill its promises, particularly regarding a meeting with PTI’s founder. He reiterated PTI’s demands for constitutional supremacy, an independent judiciary, civilian authority, and a strong parliament to ensure Pakistan’s progress.