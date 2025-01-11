Athanaze hits 99 as West Indies begin preparation for two-match Test series

LAHORE - West Indies closed the opening day of the three-day warm-up match against Pakistan Shaheens with 273-7 in 74 overs on the back of Alick Athanaze’s 99 at the Islamabad Club on Friday.

The toss was uncontested as the teams mutually decided for the West Indies to bat first in this non-first-class fixture. Left hander Athanaze, batting at No.5, faced 142 balls, which included 15 fours and one six. He was dismissed by Ahmed Safi Abdullah one shy of century.

Earlier in the day, opening batters Kraigg Brathwaite (34, 39, 5x4s, 1x6) and Mikyle Louis (34, 63b, 4x4s, 1x6) stitiched a 47-run opening partnership before the former fell to Ahmed Safi. Louis, Keacy Carty (22, 46b, 3x4s) and Kavem Hodge (17, 22b, 2x4s) became Mohammad Rameez Jnr’s preys, as the right-arm leg-spinner returned figures of 3-40 in 13 overs.

Amir Jangoo (29 not out, 42b, 2x4s, 1x6) and Joshua Da Silva (11 not out, 28b) will resume batting for West Indies on day two with 16 overs remaining in the first innings as the first dig for both the teams has been restricted to 90 overs for maximum practice. Apart from Rameez Jnr and Ahmed Safi, Hussain Talat was the other wicket-taker for Shaheens as he dismissed Tevin Imlach (13, 36b, 1x4).

Scores in Brief

WEST INDIES 273-7, 74 overs (Alick Athanaze 99, Kraigg Brathwaite 34; M Rameez Jnr 3-40, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-91) vs PAKISTAN SHAHEENS.