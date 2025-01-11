Saturday, January 11, 2025
Ayaz Sadiq says no request made for negotiation meeting

Web Desk
2:01 PM | January 11, 2025
Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, revealed that neither the opposition nor the government has reached out to arrange a meeting of the negotiation committees.

Speaking on the issue of negotiations between the government and opposition, Ayaz Sadiq clarified that organizing a meeting between PTI's negotiation committee and Imran Khan was the government's responsibility, not his.

He stressed that it was up to the government and its allies to decide if such a meeting was feasible. However, he assured that he would be ready to convene a meeting within a day or two if both sides requested it.

Recalling a conversation with PTI leader Asad Qaiser on January 4, Ayaz Sadiq mentioned that he had conveyed PTI’s request for a meeting with Imran Khan to the government. He also noted that PTI leaders could communicate directly with government officials like Rana Sanaullah for further discussions.

