Azma Bokhari accuses Imran Khan of seeking NRO

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan is pleading for an NRO despite his past stance of refusing to grant one during his tenure in power.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Azma criticized Khan's civil disobedience call, labeling it a complete failure. “He used to claim he would not give NRO to anyone, but now he is seeking one for himself,” she remarked.

She further alleged that even Khan's family members have refrained from visiting him in Adiala Jail and claimed that overseas Pakistanis have seen through his intentions, leading to the failure of his civil disobedience appeal.

Highlighting the recent economic developments, Bokhari noted a significant rise in foreign remittances, contrasting it with Khan’s failed campaign.