Bilawal inaugurates key road project

Web Desk
6:22 PM | January 11, 2025
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the critical role of Karachi’s development in driving Pakistan’s progress.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of the 9.1-kilometer Shahrah-e-Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, spanning from Qayyumabad to Shah Faisal Interchange, Bilawal noted that the PPP has been instrumental in advancing Karachi’s infrastructure for three generations.

He highlighted the efforts of former President Asif Ali Zardari, who allocated significant resources to Karachi during his tenure, and the contributions of his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in enhancing the city’s infrastructure and creating employment opportunities.

Bilawal also praised the late Benazir Bhutto’s dedication to restoring peace in Karachi. He underscored the importance of the newly inaugurated project in alleviating traffic congestion and improving connectivity between Karachi and other regions of the country.

