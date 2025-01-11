BISP retailer arrested for less payments to beneficiaries

MUZAFFARGARH - An official team of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) got a retailer and a lady tout arrested on charge of making less payments to the beneficiaries at the payment centre in Layyah. Assistant Director BISP Karor Lal Eisan Shahida Parveen visited a Benazir Kifalat payment centre at Fatehpur for inspection in response to public complaints. She found the complaints to be true where retailer was making payments to the beneficiaries that was Rs. 500 less than the actual amount. She reported the matter to police and got a case registered against retailer Nauman Warraich and a lady tout. Both were arrested and further investigation was in progress.

Police resolve blind murder of groom

Khairpur Sadaat police successfully resolved the blind murder of a bridegroom, killed last month on his wedding day after it emerged his real uncle had killed him for refusing to marry his daughter, police said on Friday. Police arrested Akram Bhatti, the uncle of the deceased and his other nephew Kausar for their involvement in the murder. Bridegroom Shahid Bhatti was found dead last month exactly on his wedding day. SHO Khairpur Sadaat Noor Khan said the relatives had initially raised suspicions on some other people but investigations revealed their own relatives were involved in the murder. Akram Bhatti was angry after the deceased had refused to marry his daughter and was marrying another girl. On the wedding day, accused Akram Bhatti, in connivance with his another nephew Kausar Bhatti, took the bridegroom to some place where they made him take drugged tea. When he became unconscious, Kausar Bhatti took him he to a place behind bushes where Akram Bhatti was already present and they strangulated him. The SHO said that both the accused were now in police custody and they would get punishment by the court on the basis of solid evidence.