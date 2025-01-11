Chairman CDA directs to handover position in Capital Street in one month

ISLAMABAD - The Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randawa while taking serious notice of continuous delays in the handing over of possession to plot owners in the Capital Street has directed to start development work for said project on emergent basis. In July 2023, 18 out of total 50 plots were successfully auctioned in much hyped project of the Capital Street, which was being compared by then management as a replica of City Walk Dubai, and Nizami Street Baku.

However, later after change of management, the project lost the steam and it was put on back burner by the city managers. The CDA management promised the buyers that the infrastructure would be built on site prior to the handing over of these plots to them for running their restaurants but same could not be materialised. After coming in spotlight, a meeting in this regard was chaired by Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday, which was attended by CDA members and senior officers from the relevant wings. The meeting discussed the various proposals regarding the design and operationalisation of Capital Street. Chairman CDA Ali Randhawa directed that development work on the road infrastructure of Capital Street be initiated promptly.

He further directed that the development of the already auctioned plots be expedited to hand over possession to allottees within the current month. CDA had auctioned 18 plots in capital street but only 10 plot owners deposited their payments. He emphasised enhancing the design and planning of Capital Street to ensure it meets the highest standards. During the briefing, it was apprised that Capital Street (Art & Craft Village) will feature facilities such as an expo hall, tourism hubs, art and craft stalls, an amphitheater, a cinema, and more.

Chairman CDA instructed that all remaining construction work on the project be completed on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, meeting was also briefed on the plans for Blue Area Parking Plaza. The proposals were presented regarding the use of various segments of the parking plaza and strategies to generate revenue. Chairman CDA stressed the need for an effective plan to optimize the use of the parking plaza space to enhance revenue generation. He directed that finishing touches, including elevator installations and electrical work, be completed at the earliest. During the meeting, it was informed that the parking plaza will have a capacity for approximately 1,000 vehicles and will consist of two basements, a ground floor, and five additional floors.

Additionally, the plaza will include around 64 shops. It was also shared that, in the first phase, half of the shops in the Blue Area Parking Plaza will be offered for auction.

The rooftop of the plaza has a spacious place which will feature an open-air restaurant and café, along with facilities such as a paddle court, a cinema, and other indoor recreational amenities. Parking options will be provided to citizens on hourly, daily, and monthly bases, ensuring convenience for all.