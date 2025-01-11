Children now freezing to death in war-shattered Gaza: UN

UNITED NATIONS - The horrors in Gaza show no signs of abating, the United Nations said Thursday, noting that the enclave’s Ministry of Health reports that over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed there since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Tragically in the last month alone, eight newborns have died of hypothermia and 74 children have already died amid the brutal conditions of winter in 2025.

“We enter this New Year carrying the same horrors as the last - there’s been no progress and no solace. Children are now freezing to death,” Louise Wateridge from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, told UN News, a media website. Meanwhile, hostilities continue with relentless operations by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) causing mass casualties and widespread destruction.

“The Secretary-General again strongly condemns the widespread killing of - and injury to - civilians in this conflict” said his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a briefing on Thursday.

UN’s humanitarian partners have reported that the hunger crisis across the Gaza Strip continues to worsen, amid critical supply shortages, severe access restrictions and violent armed looting. In Central and Southern Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) disclosed that as of Sunday, UN humanitarian partners had exhausted all supplies in their warehouses. This comes at a time when Israeli authorities continue to deny most requests to bring food assistance from the Erez West crossing to areas south of Wadi Gaza.