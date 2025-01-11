Collective action needed to shape South Asia’s future: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday emphasized the importance of collective action in shaping South Asia’s future.

The DPM delivered a keynote address at the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Conference 2025, held under the theme “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities.” The event brought together distinguished policymakers, business leaders, and professionals from across the region to discuss the pressing economic challenges and untapped opportunities in South Asia.

Congratulating the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and its president, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, who also assumed the presidency of SAFA, the Deputy Prime Minister said, “This is not only an honor for our country but also a testament to the leadership of Ashfaq and his services to the profession.”

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of collective action in shaping South Asia’s future. “This conference is a reflection of our collective will to navigate challenges, explore opportunities, and establish South Asia as a beacon of growth and resilience in an ever-evolving economic landscape,” he stated.

Highlighting the unique timing of the conference for Pakistan, he noted, “Our economy, like many others in the region, has faced formidable challenges—ranging from global economic uncertainties, the impact of climate change, and the need for robust governance. Yet, it is also a moment of opportunity. Pakistan has embarked on a journey of reforms and transformation, aimed at stabilizing our economy and fostering sustainable growth.”

The Deputy Prime Minister outlined several initiatives being pursued by Pakistan, including the Strategic Trade Policy Framework, energy diversification programs, and digital transformation agenda, to build a resilient economy.

Addressing the conference’s sessions, he offered Pakistan’s perspective on key topics.

“Governance and policy reforms are no longer optional; they are imperative. Pakistan is addressing structural bottlenecks, strengthening institutions, and ensuring transparency. Ongoing reforms in tax policy, public financial management, and regulatory frameworks aim to create an environment conducive to business and investment,” he said.

He added: .”South Asia remains one of the least integrated regions globally, with intra-regional trade accounting for less than 5% of total trade volume. In Pakistan, we are working to address trade barriers and enhance logistics and border management. Collaborative discussions here can pave the way for a unified and prosperous South Asia.”

On Renewable Energy, he said: “Energy security is vital for economic stability. With one of the largest untapped renewable energy potentials in the world—solar, wind, and hydropower—Pakistan is committed to diversifying its energy mix. Regional cooperation can help South Asia collectively reduce dependency on fossil fuels and embrace a greener future.”

Speaking about the export of accountancy services, “The accountancy profession is rapidly evolving. Pakistan’s initiatives, such as ICAP’s Digital Assurance program, align with global trends, but challenges like adapting to international standards and ensuring data security persist. This platform provides valuable opportunities to discuss solutions.”

Emphasizing the need for regional collaboration, the Deputy Prime Minister remarked, “The challenges we face today—economic recovery, climate change, technological disruption—are global phenomena that demand collective action. South Asia, with its shared history and economic interdependence, is uniquely positioned to drive solutions.”

He commended the efforts of SAFA, ICAP, and the participants for organizing the impactful event. “Your efforts demonstrate the power of collaboration and the unwavering belief in the potential of South Asia. Our strength lies in unity, and our future depends on the decisions we make today,” he said, expressing confidence in the outcomes of the conference to lay the foundation for a stronger, more prosperous South Asia.