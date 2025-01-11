Consulate General of Indonesia hosts workshop on palm oil

KARACHI - The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, successfully hosted the Indonesia-Pakistan Workshop on Palm Oil 2025. This event honored Pakistan as a strategic partner in the global palm oil trade and reinforced the shared commitment to advancing sustainability within this vital sector.

The workshop, themed “Strengthening Sustainable Palm Oil for the World,” brought together distinguished delegates and experts from both Indonesia and Pakistan. It served as a platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation, address misconceptions, and emphasize the immense potential of palm oil as a sustainable resource.

Acting Consul General, TeguhWiweko, in his speech, extended heartfelt gratitude to the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), and the Palm Oil Suppliers Association of Pakistan (POSAP) for co-hosting workshop. The seminar provided another valuable platform to deepen discussions, strengthen trade ties, and explore opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in the edible oil sector.

Indonesia acknowledged Pakistan as a key player in its palm oil exports, with over 80-90% of Pakistan’s palm oil imports sourced from Indonesia. This strong partnership highlighted the importance of the event, where discussions focused on enhancing trade relations and promoting sustainable practices in the palm oil industry.

The speakers in the seminar actively debunked widespread myths surrounding palm oil, particularly concerning its environmental and health impacts. Indonesia highlighted that these misconceptions had overshadowed the true potential of palm oil. Transparent and scientific discourse during the event underscored the benefits of palm oil, showcasing its pivotal role in meeting global needs sustainably. Amid challenges such as stagnation in oil palm production and rising domestic consumption in Indonesia, the event emphasized the importance of maintaining stable long-term supply chains. Strategies were examined to ensure uninterrupted availability of palm oil for both domestic and international markets. Sustainability remained central to the discussions, with Indonesia sharing efforts to reduce deforestation, preserve biodiversity, promote responsible land use, and ensure the welfare of workers and communities.

The workshop underscored the significance of shared knowledge, collaboration, and regular dialogue between Indonesia and Pakistan. Strengthening this partnership was identified as essential for addressing challenges and unlocking the full potential of sustainable palm oil.

The active participation of the Indonesian delegation from GAPKI and CPOPC in the seminar has been timely and ahead of the annual Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC) this weekend (11th Jan). Indeed, in PEOC, Indonesian delegate is also presenting some instrumental papers.

The Indonesian Consulate extended its gratitude to CPOPC, GAPKI, and POSAP for co-hosting the workshop and to PEOC for facilitating further dialogue during the annual edible oil conference. Together, these engagements positioned sustainable palm oil as a key driver for economic growth and environmental stewardship in the global arena.