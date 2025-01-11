Saturday, January 11, 2025
Continuous efforts, unwavering determination core principles of PN Dockyard: Vice Admiral Ovais

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami on Friday emphasized that continuous efforts, unwavering determination, and a strong commitment to innovation are the core principles of PN Dockyard. Addressing at Pakistan Navy COMLOG Command Annual Efficiency Award Ceremony 2024 here, he congratulated the award winners and advised to continue the good work with same zeal and zest, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy). In his address, Commander Logistics, Rear Admiral M Sohail Arshad highlighted operational achievements of COMLOG Command during the year 2024. He apprised that COMLOG Command successfully carried out its mandated role despite the challenges. He further highlighted that professional excellence has been and will continue to remain hallmark of COMLOG Command. The ceremony is organized annually to recognize the efforts of employees and units for their pivotal role in achieving Command’s objectives. During the ceremony, the Chief Guest presented awards to individuals and units for their outstanding performances. The event was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired Technical Branch Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians of COMLOG Command.

PTI says negotiation team denied meeting with Imran in jail

Our Staff Reporter

