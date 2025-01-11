Coordination among departments to resolve issues stressed

KARACHI - The city administration organised a training workshop for deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in collaboration with a local non-governmental organisation. The workshop aimed to address civic issues and develop comprehensive plans to resolve them. All deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners participated in the workshop, which was facilitated by Global Neighborhood for Media Innovation (GNMI).They elaborated and prepared their projects/ plans jointly working in different groups for the resolution of issues and to work with close coordination and cooperation of the concerned departments.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, said there is a great need to strengthen the coordination and cooperation for performing their duties. He said that the lack of coordination and cooperation among departments hinders efforts to resolve issues. During the workshop, participants identified and prepared a list of civic issues and developed proposals to address them. Secretary Training, Management, and Research Wing, Government of Sindh, Abdul Wahid Sheikh, also attended the workshop and stressed the importance of training programs for officers to enhance their capabilities in addressing urban challenges. He emphasized that the government prioritizes training programs for officers, aiming to provide them with maximum training opportunities. This enables officers to effectively address changing demands in their duties. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, noted that Karachi faces numerous challenges, and the government is carrying out all efforts with comprehensive planning for the city’s development and problem-solving. He stressed the need for strengthening coordination and cooperation among departments related to the city’s development.

During the workshop, officers identified key city issues, discussed solutions, and proposed strategies. These proposals were collectively developed by all officers participating in the workshop.

The officers highlighted the issue of price control. To effectively implement price control measures in Karach they highlighted that it’s essential to raise awareness among citizens. This can be achieved by making price lists widely available and establishing an efficient complaint system. Commissioner said that the city administration has decided to publish price lists in large quantities, instructing the Market Committee and Bureau of Supply to do so.