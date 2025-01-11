Cricket fans are guardians of PSL’s legacy, says Sameen Rana

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sameen Rana, has lauded the great dedication of cricket fans, calling them the true guardians of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He highlighted their deep passion and affection for the game, which fuels the league’s success. With the 10th edition of PSL on the horizon, Sameen Rana emphasized the integral role fans play in transforming the league into a national treasure. He also promised an elevated stadium experience for fans, ensuring a memorable atmosphere throughout this year’s matches. “Pakistan’s cricket fans have an immense passion for the game, and the PSL stands as a cherished national asset, protected and fueled by their unwavering enthusiasm. Even with the Indian Premier League (IPL) coinciding with this year’s PSL matches, the fervor of PSL fans remains unmatched, ensuring that PSL 10 continues to grow into an even bigger and more powerful brand. “Fans eagerly anticipate the PSL matches throughout the year, and in Lahore, the atmosphere when our team plays is truly one of a kind. The energy, excitement, and deep love for the sport draw throngs of people to the stadiums. This year, fans will be treated to a completely transformed stadium experience,” shared Sameen Rana during an exclusive interview with The Nation.

Looking ahead to the PSL 10 and its future, the Qalandars COO said: “To make the league bigger and secure its future, we must address both administrative and financial issues. Next year, we need to assess whether to continue with the annual fee model or grant ownership rights to franchise owners, consider expanding the number of teams, or explore other strategies. “A separate secretariat for the PSL is also essential. Similarly, we must ensure the league’s financial model benefits everyone. If someone has built a brand, they shouldn’t be penalized for it, and if someone hasn’t worked on the brand, they shouldn’t be treated the same as those who have. These are crucial administrative decisions, and without them, we cannot progress rapidly.”

Sameen Rana credited PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his decision to upgrade the stadiums, including the reconstruction of Gaddafi Stadium. He also expressed high expectations from new PSL CEO Salman Naseer, saying: “I questioned whether direct signings would benefit the league or enhance its popularity, and whether it would fit within our budget. I also wondered if it would create confusion by introducing a new system alongside our existing draft system, especially when the same players are already in the draft.” England’s legendary pacer Darren Gough will serve Lahore Qalandars as head coach in the PSL 10. “I believe Darren Gough is an exceptional leader who truly understands the culture and spirit of Lahore Qalandars. His contributions during the Global Super League were immensely valuable. Aqib Javed is now with the Pakistan team, and I wish him all the best. Darren Gough is, in many ways, the English version of Aqib Javed,” he said.

Saim Ayub has traveled to England for treatment, with final reports on his recovery awaited. The Qalandars CEO said that doctors have advised light rehabilitation. “Cricket authorities must prioritize Saim’s full recovery rather than rushing him back to action, as past decisions have proven costly with incomplete recoveries,” he added. “Pakistan should play to its strengths in the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies,” Sameen stressed. “The ICC delegation has already visited the National Stadium in Karachi and closely reviewed the arrangements. In recent days, Indian media focused on spreading false narratives about stadium construction in Pakistan. However, the ICC delegation’s visit and their satisfaction with the preparations have put all such rumors to rest,” he concluded.