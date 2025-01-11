DDC Kohat approves 8 welfare projects

KOHAT - A meet­ing of the District Development Com­mittee (DDC) held on Friday with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali in the chair approved eight public welfare projects.

The projects include three for Ag­riculture, two for PCC Street, two for Livestock, and one for a Pressure Pump and Water Filtration Plant.

The meeting was attended by the au­thorities concerned of the relevant de­partments.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat direct­ed the authorities to ensure timely completion of these projects without compromising quality. He also empha­sized providing better services to the public and offering all possible relief and facilities to the people.