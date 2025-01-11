Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DDC Kohat approves 8 welfare projects

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT  - A meet­ing of the District Development Com­mittee (DDC) held on Friday with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali in the chair approved eight public welfare projects.

The projects include three for Ag­riculture, two for PCC Street, two for Livestock, and one for a Pressure Pump and Water Filtration Plant.

The meeting was attended by the au­thorities concerned of the relevant de­partments.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat direct­ed the authorities to ensure timely completion of these projects without compromising quality. He also empha­sized providing better services to the public and offering all possible relief and facilities to the people.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025