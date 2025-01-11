DDC Kohat approves 8 welfare projects

KOHAT - A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) held on Friday with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali in the chair approved eight public welfare projects.
The projects include three for Agriculture, two for PCC Street, two for Livestock, and one for a Pressure Pump and Water Filtration Plant.
The meeting was attended by the authorities concerned of the relevant departments.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat directed the authorities to ensure timely completion of these projects without compromising quality. He also emphasized providing better services to the public and offering all possible relief and facilities to the people.