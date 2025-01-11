Digitalization of KP Food Dept near completion: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has announced that the digitalization of the Food Department’s operations is in its final stages, with a formal inauguration expected soon.

He shared this update while chairing a progress review meeting on digitalization projects. The ses­sion, attended by Secretary Food Saqib Raza Aslam, Additional Secretary Ashfaq Ahmad, Director Food Musarrat Zaman, and the Managing Director of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board, reviewed the completion of the inspection/price control system, supply chain management system, and integration of the digital payment gateway.

Minister Toru highlighted that the transition to a fully digital system aligns with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder Imran Khan and the lead­ership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He stat­ed that the initiative aims to ensure transparency, eliminate corruption, and enhance service delivery to the public. The minister directed officials to com­plete all projects within the given timeline, warning against delays. He stressed the importance of expe­diting efforts for public welfare and underscored that the digitalization initiative would improve depart­mental efficiency and make services more accessible for citizens.