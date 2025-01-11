Digitalization of KP Food Dept near completion: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has announced that the digitalization of the Food Department’s operations is in its final stages, with a formal inauguration expected soon.
He shared this update while chairing a progress review meeting on digitalization projects. The session, attended by Secretary Food Saqib Raza Aslam, Additional Secretary Ashfaq Ahmad, Director Food Musarrat Zaman, and the Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board, reviewed the completion of the inspection/price control system, supply chain management system, and integration of the digital payment gateway.
Minister Toru highlighted that the transition to a fully digital system aligns with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder Imran Khan and the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He stated that the initiative aims to ensure transparency, eliminate corruption, and enhance service delivery to the public. The minister directed officials to complete all projects within the given timeline, warning against delays. He stressed the importance of expediting efforts for public welfare and underscored that the digitalization initiative would improve departmental efficiency and make services more accessible for citizens.