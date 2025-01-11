DPO visits ‘Jhuggi school’

MUZAFFARGARH - District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider said on Friday that the ‘Jhuggi school’ had been imparting basic education to children living in slums. During his visit to a such a school here, he said the police had established the school in a hut to educate children from marginalised communities and prepare them for enrollment in formal schools. The ‘Jhuggi school’ had been operational for the past two years, where 34 children were getting basic education. The DPO was briefed that many of the children had learned to write their names, recognise Urdu alphabets and read basic English letters. The school teacher revealed that five to six children had achieved complete literacy in reading and writing. During his visit, he interacted with students, listened to their poems and counting skills and rewarded them with cash prizes. The visit concluded with DPO Haider taking selfies with the children and distributing gifts.