Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DPO visits ‘Jhuggi school’

NEWS WIRE
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider said on Friday that the ‘Jhuggi school’ had been imparting basic education to children living in slums. During his visit to a such a school here, he said the police had established the school in a hut to educate children from marginalised communities and prepare them for enrollment in formal schools. The ‘Jhuggi school’ had been operational for the past two years, where 34 children were getting basic education. The DPO was briefed that many of the children had learned to write their names, recognise Urdu alphabets and read basic English letters. The school teacher revealed that five to six children had achieved complete literacy in reading and writing. During his visit, he interacted with students, listened to their poems and counting skills and rewarded them with cash prizes. The visit concluded with DPO Haider taking selfies with the children and distributing gifts.

PTI says negotiation team denied meeting with Imran in jail

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025