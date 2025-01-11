Saturday, January 11, 2025
DUHS, Usher & Zakat Dept sign MoU for healthcare facilities to poor people

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Government’s Zakat & Usher Department and Dow University of Health and Sciences has signed a MoU to provide healthcare facilities to the underprivileged individuals. The MoU signing ceremony was held here on Friday and was attended by Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs and Usher & Zakat Syed Riaz Hussain Sherazi and senior management of the Dow University. Sindh Government has achieved a significant milestone in its commitment to public service by prioritizing the healthcare needs of underprivileged individuals. The signing ceremony marked a pivotal step towards providing high-quality healthcare services to deserving patients at subsidized rates through Zakat funds. The MoU was signed by Muhammed Kashif Siddiqui, Director (A&A), Zakat Department, and Dr Ashar Afaq, Registrar, DUHS. Under the agreement, deserving patients will receive a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including outpatient (OPD) consultations, emergency care, diagnostic tests, medications, and inpatient treatments, all at discounted rates.

Our Staff Reporter

