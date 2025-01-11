Election petition against provincial minister dismissed

LAHORE - An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of the Minister for Local Government, Zeeshan Rafique, from PP-51.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, heard the petition filed by the runner-up candidate, Waqas Iftikhar.

Advocate Chaudhry Imran Raza represented Zeeshan Rafique before the tribunal and argued that the election petition was not maintainable. He submitted that the necessary legal requirements, as per the Election Act, were not fulfilled at the time of filing the election petition. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition for being non-maintainable.

The tribunal, after hearing the arguments of the parties, dismissed the petition for being non-maintainable.

The petitioner had challenged the election results of the PP-51 constituency in Sialkot, where Zeeshan Rafique won a seat in the provincial assembly. He asked the tribunal to set aside the respondent’s victory notification and declare him the returned candidate instead.