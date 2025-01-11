Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Election petition against provincial minister dismissed

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of the Minister for Local Government, Zeeshan Rafique, from PP-51.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, heard the petition filed by the runner-up candidate, Waqas Iftikhar.

Advocate Chaudhry Imran Raza represented Zeeshan Rafique before the tribunal and argued that the election petition was not maintainable. He submitted that the necessary legal requirements, as per the Election Act, were not fulfilled at the time of filing the election petition. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition for being non-maintainable.

The tribunal, after hearing the arguments of the parties, dismissed the petition for being non-maintainable.

The petitioner had challenged the election results of the PP-51 constituency in Sialkot, where Zeeshan Rafique won a seat in the provincial assembly. He asked the tribunal to set aside the respondent’s victory notification and declare him the returned candidate instead.

SLA to confer awards on 2024 best authors

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025