Federal secy inaugurates Wexnet 2025 exhibition

LAHORE - Federal Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul Khawaja inaugurated the three-day Wexnet 2025 exhibition at the Expo Centre on Friday, highlighting the government dedication to empowering women and enhancing their role in trade and commerce.

During his address at the inaugural ceremony, he highlighted Wexnet as a testament to the Ministry of Commerce’s commitment to women empowerment. He noted that the event serves as a platform for women from across Pakistan to showcase their talents and strive for global recognition.

Describing Wexnet as more than just an exhibition, Khawaja called it a celebration of creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit. He stressed the significance of the event, which has evolved into a valuable platform for Pakistani women to connect with opportunities and achieve growth. He said that a notable feature of this year’s Wexnet is inclusion of 40 women entrepreneurs from underprivileged and economically developing regions, such as Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, south Punjab, and interior Sindh. “Subsidized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the initiative reflects the government’s dedication to creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs, regardless of their geographic or economic circumstances,” he added.

The secretary highlighted that the participants bring unique products and inspiring stories of resilience, underscoring their critical role in sectors like textiles, handicrafts, and agribusiness. He said that the government was prioritising three key areas to support women entrepreneurs. First, expanding market access by connecting women-led businesses with national and international buyers to open doors to global markets. Second, promoting capacity building through skill development programs, business incubation, and mentorship opportunities offered by the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP. Third, strengthening financial inclusion by collaborating with financial institutions to ensure women entrepreneurs have access to the resources they need to succeed, he added. With over 200 exhibitors from across Pakistan, Wexnet 2025 showcases the diversity and richness of Pakistani culture through world-class products. It also provides opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and meaningful partnerships through workshops, seminars, and B2B meetings, he added.

The secretary commended the TDAP for its efforts in organising the event, calling it a “beacon of hope” for women entrepreneurs. He encouraged participants to make the most of the opportunities provided and reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for women-led businesses to thrive and achieve national and global success.

TDAP Director General Women Empowerment Fauzia Parveen, Vice President FPCCI Quratul Ain, Designer Neelofar Shahid also addressed the ceremony whereas a large number of participants were present on the occasion.

The 12th Wexnet 2025, largest women entrepreneurs exhibition, was organised by the TDAP. The three-day event is dedicated to showcase the exceptional talents of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs. With over 200 participants showcasing a diverse range of products and services, the exhibition features textiles, apparel, jewelry, handicrafts, cookware, herbal skincare, e-commerce, and export-ready goods.

TDAP, as a key driver of Pakistan’s economic growth, is committed to supporting women entrepreneurs and providing them with a platform to showcase their products and connect with potential buyers. By organizing Wexnet, TDAP aims to foster business partnerships, facilitate market access, and empower women to contribute to the nation’s economic development.