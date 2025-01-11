Five khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

DI KHAN/ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed five terrorists, including the ring leader, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, security forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area Maddi of Dera Ismail Khan. “During the conduct of the operation, our troops effectively engaged khwarij’s [terrorists] location, resultantly, five khwarij including ring leader Shafiullah aka Shafi, were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

Furthermore, it said, the security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, who “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians”. “Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it concluded.

A day earlier, the security forces rescued eight of 17 civilian workers who were abducted at gunpoint by banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Lakki Marwat district.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for killing five terrorists during the operation in Dera Ismail Khan. In separate messages, the president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces for killing five terrorists during successful intelligence-based operations (IBOs). The president said, “The security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the menace of terrorism. The entire nation is united against terrorism.

The operations against Fitna-al-Khawarij will continue until the complete elimination of terrorism.”

He also reiterated the commitment to the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the security forces for the successful operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan.

He praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel participating in the operation for killing five terrorists including the terrorist leader among others.

“We will continue the war against the scourge of terrorism until its complete elimination from the country. The entire nation stands in support of its brave forces in the war against terrorism. The people of Pakistan also pay tribute to the security forces who participated in the war against the enemies of the country without caring for their lives,” the prime minister said.