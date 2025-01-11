Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo

NEWS WIRE
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BERLIN  -  Germany on Friday reported three cases of foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo on a farm near Berlin, the country’s first reported cases of the livestock disease since 1988. Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection that is not dangerous to humans but which affects hooved animals and some other mammals including sheep and pigs. Symptoms include fever and blisters in the mouth and near the hoof. The infections were identified in the eastern state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, a state spokesman told AFP, adding that they had been confirmed by the national government’s Institute for Animal Health. Bild daily reported that the three infected animals had died, and that the rest of the herd of 11 water buffalo would be culled. Food and agriculture ministry spokesman Michael Hauck confirmed it was Germany’s first outbreak since 1988. “Exclusion zones three kilometres (about two miles) wide and surveillance zones 10 kilometres wide have been set up,” he said. In previous outbreaks in Europe, more than 2,000 animals were culled to control the disease in the UK after an outbreak in 2007, according to the British government.

Global Information Age

In 2011, hundreds were culled in Bulgaria after an outbreak there. Water buffalo have been in Germany since the 1990s, according to the Berlin state government, farmed for their milk and meat and used to control grass growth on fields.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025