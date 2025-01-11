Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold price surges

Gold price surges
APP
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs279,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs278,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs239,540 from Rs238,597 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat also went up to Rs219,579 from Rs218,714. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,676 from $2,665, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025