Gold price surges

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs279,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs278,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs239,540 from Rs238,597 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat also went up to Rs219,579 from Rs218,714. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,676 from $2,665, the Association reported.