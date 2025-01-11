Govt slashes average sale price of RLNG by 1.81pc for SNGPL consumers

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Friday slashed the average sale price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 1.81 per cent for the consumers Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, while rate has been jacked up by 0.45 percent for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.

The RLNG price for the consumers of SNGPL has been reduced by $0.2330 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), while for the consumers of SSGC it has been increased by $0.0558 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the month of January 2025, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said in a notification issued here.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government, has determined the regasified liquified natural gas (RLNG) prices for Sui Companies with effect from January 1st, 2025, said the notification. The decrease in RLNG price of SNGPL (transmission & distribution) is due to reduction in price differential as incorporated in the RLNG sale price. However, slight increase in RLNG SSGC price (transmission & distribution) is due to slight increase in DES (delivered ex-ship) price, Ogra said.

According to the notification, for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the price was slashed by $1.81 percent, while for the consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the price was increased by 0.45 per cent, compared to December 2024.

The new weighted average sale price for SNGPL consumers is set at $12.6667/mmBtu and for SSGC customers at $12.6014/mmBtu. In December, prices were $ 12.8997/mmBtu for SNGPL and $/12.5456mmBtu for SSGC consumers.

According to OGRA’s notification, for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network, the transmission price has been reduced by 1.98% to $ 11.7288 per mmBtu from 11.9659 per mmBtu during December 2024. Similarly, for the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) network, the transmission price has increased by 0.44% to $10.5883 per mmBtu from $10.5415 per mmBtu in the previous month. Notably, for the month of December, the government had slashed the average sale prices of RLNG by up to 2.72 per cent for the consumers of both the Sui Companies. For the month of November, the government had enhanced the RLNG prices by up to 2.68 per cent. However, for the months of September and October, the government had reduced the RLNG price by up to 1.07 per cent and 7.11 per cent respectively. The revised RLNG prices account for charges related to LNG terminals, transmission losses, port fees, and margins for state-owned importers: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

The new RLNG rates are based on 10 cargoes imported by PSO, while 1 by PLL for the month of January 2025. The import of supercooled gas cargoes declined by over 8 percent during the month of January 2025 to 11 cargoes from 12 in December 2024. It is noteworthy that in December the import of LNG cargoes surged to 12 from 7 in November.The revised rates, effective from January 1st, 2024.