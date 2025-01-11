Govt will extend every possible assistance for increasing export volume: Rana Tanveer

KARACHI - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, underscoring the significance of enhancing exports for sustainable economic growth on Friday said that government will extend every possible assistance to exporters for increasing export volume. The federal minister, in separate meetings with exporters of rice and spices and herbs here at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, urged the exporters to adopt modern technology and ensure strict compliance of phytosanitary regulations and other standards set by the importing countries.

The NFSR minister, in the meeting with delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), appreciated the services of business and trade community for economic development of the country and said that business community was an asset of Pakistan and they had been playing notable role in economic growth and prosperity of the country. “For sustainable economic stability and growth, we have to focus on enhancing the volume of exports as well as production of agricultural products,” he said adding that Pakistan was an agrarian economy while demand of agricultural products was very high in the global markets.

“We should leverage from the prevailing demand in world markets and take tangible steps to capture and sustain new markets for Pakistani products through adoption of modern technology and strict compliance of international food quality standards and phyto-sanitary regulations,” he emphasized.

The European Union, USA and some other countries have stringent regulation pertaining to food quality and a minor distraction might cause interceptions and rejection of export consignments, he pointed out adding that such violations may result into ban on exports of relevant products from Pakistan.

“Government is taking multifaceted measures to enhance agricultural productivity, facilitate exports and manufacturing and bring reforms in public entities to address the challenges,” he said and stressed on business community to align their businesses with the national and international regulations and requirements.

The minister directed Department of Plant Protection to make its Lahore office operational to facilitate exporters and resolve the issues being faced by rice exporters in consultation with the stakeholders.

The Director General DPP informed the minister that discussions with REAP were underway for resolving various issues and significant progress has been made so far. He informed that REAP has expressed their reservation regarding some rules and the issue was expected to be resolved by end of January.

Representing REAP, Mahesh Talreja, Raza Amjad and other members briefed the meeting that export of rice from Pakistan had surged to $4 billion in previous fiscal year due to efforts of rice exporters while ratio of regulatory compliance by REAP members was 99 percent.

They suggested to grant industry status to rice processing and export sector, fast tracking of phytosanitary certification and inspection processes, spreading awareness on regulatory frameworks and requirements, and revising the rules to further develop the sector and enhance the exports of rice.

The delegation of exporters of spices, herbs, processed food and other edible items led by Mushkbar Zehra, discussed ways and means to increase export from the Pakistan. They suggested ensuring provision of the quality seeds to farmers, controlling the sale of pesticides banned in EU, US and other international markets, and promoting pesticide control at farm level to ensure compliance of international standards.