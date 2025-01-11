Hall of Fame Honors: PCB inducts Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saeed Anwar

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has inducted cricketing legends Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saeed Anwar into its Hall of Fame for 2024.

These icons join the illustrious group that includes Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan, and Zaheer Abbas.The inductees were chosen through an independent and transparent voting process, featuring input from cricketing greats and analysts, including Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas, Azhar Ali, Bismah Maroof, Nain Abidi, and journalists such as Majid Bhatti, Mohi Shah, Mohammad Yaqoob, Nauman Niaz, Sawera Pasha, and Zahid Maqsood. The four legends will receive commemorative caps and specially-designed plaques during formal induction ceremonies later this year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi lauded the contributions of these cricketing stalwarts. “Mushtaq Mohammad is regarded as one of Pakistan’s finest captains, celebrated for his astute leadership. Inzamam-ul-Haq’s match-winning abilities are etched in cricket’s history, while Misbah-ul-Haq guided Pakistan through turbulent times, achieving historic feats. Saeed Anwar redefined the role of an opener with his elegance and technique. “These four giants hold a special place in Pakistan’s cricketing legacy, inspiring generations to pursue excellence and strengthening the nation’s position as a cricketing powerhouse. The PCB is proud to honor their incredible achievements,” Naqvi added.

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Represented Pakistan from 1991 to 2007, Inzamam was a pivotal member of the 1992 World Cup-winning squad and remains one of Pakistan’s most celebrated match-winners.

Misbah-ul-Haq: Played from 2001 to 2017, Misbah captained Pakistan to the No.1 Test team ranking in 2016 and was part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2009.

Mushtaq Mohammad: An all-rounder who represented Pakistan from 1959 to 1979, Mushtaq captained the team to its first Test win in Australia in 1977 and later coached Pakistan to the 1999 World Cup final.

Saeed Anwar: Known for his graceful batting, Saeed amassed 31 centuries and 68 half-centuries across formats and starred in three ICC Cricket World Cups.