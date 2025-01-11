Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hammer attacker wounds 8 at Japanese university: media

NEWS WIRE
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, International

Tokyo   -   Eight people were wounded in a hammer attack at a university in Tokyo on Friday, with a 22-year-old student arrested at the scene, Japanese media said. All those hurt were conscious, according to public broadcaster NHK, which cited police sources as saying that the afternoon attack took place at Hosei University’s Tama Campus. NHK and other media outlets said the attacker, a woman sociology student, had swung a hammer during a class. Several reports said people were seen bleeding from the head and that the woman had said she had pent-up frustration at being ignored. Police could not immediately confirm details to AFP about a rare instance of violent crime in Japan, which has strict gun control laws. Live footage broadcast by NHK showed a line of emergency vehicles with flashing lights at the campus in the suburban Machida district of the Japanese capital. There are occasional stabbings and even shootings in Japan, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022. Hosei University was founded in 1880 as a law school and has 15 faculties, according to its website.

PTI says negotiation team denied meeting with Imran in jail

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025